Nick Jonas wishes his Indian fam on Diwali as he celebrates with Priyanka Chopra: ‘Sending love and light’

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:45 IST

Singer Nick Jonas has wished his fans a happy Diwali. He celebrated the festival with his wife and Indian actor Priyanka Chopra in Mexico on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a loved-up picture of himself and Priyanka at a dinner table. “Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending love and light to all of you all around the world,” he captioned the post. Priyanka is seen wearing a golden saree with her hair tied up. She is also wearing shimmery large chandelier earrings. Nick, meanwhile, is seen in a white shirt and dark pants. The two are posing romantically for the camera.

Earlier on Sunday, Priyanka had shared a bunch of pictures from her Diwali celebrations as well. Sharing Diwali message for her fans, Priyanka captioned the image: “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star also welcomed home Lakshmi-Ganesha idols and shared images of her Instagram stories.She also gave a glimpse at the Diwali decorations where the couple is staying with their team. Earlier this month, Priyanka had celebrated her first Karva Chauth with Nick as she attended the Jonas Brothers concert.

Priyanka shared pictures of the celebratory night on Instagram. One of the photos featured Priyanka with her friends.In the still shared by Priyanka, she is flaunting vermilion as she poses for the camera.”Me and my friends #karvachauth2019,” she captioned the selfie which also featured actor and singer VJ Anusha.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose. It also starred Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Priyanka also has The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, an Indian-wedding movie with Mindy Kaling and a film on Osho and Maa Anand Sheela. She is also in talks with Avengers Endgame directors Russo Brothers for a project.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 12:41 IST