Not Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, this movie was Hrithik Roshan’s first screen appearance. Watch

Check out the Hema Malini-Dharmendra song from 1981 where Hrithik Roshan appeared as a child artist. He also featured in Bhagwan Dada.

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan in a still from his song with Hema Malini and Dharmendra.
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 46th birthday on Friday and the entire industry as well as his numerous fans have been sharing wishes for him.

While most believe Hrithik made his onscreen debut with 2000 hit Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, he also made an appearance as a child actor in a 1981 film.

Hrithik was seen as a naughty child in a song featuring Dharmendra and Hema Malini in Aas Paas. Wearing a pink kurta and colourful headgear, Hrithik looks cute as he gestures at Hema during the song.

The official handle of National Film Archives of India shared a small snippet from the song and tweeted, “Hrithik Roshan appeared as a child artist during the song ‘Sheher Mein Charcha Hai’ with #Dharmendra and #HemaMalini in J. Om Prakash’s Aas Paas (1981).” Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi have lent their voices for the playful number Sheher Mein Charcha Hai. Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics while Laxmikant Pyarelal composed the music.

 

Hrithik first appeared as a child artist in Bhagwan Dada (1980). Hrithik is currently on a career high with his 2019 releases, War and Super 30, winning hearts. While Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 impressed audiences as well as critics, his first film with Tiger Shroff was among the biggest hits of the year.

Hrithik’s mom Pinkie Roshan posted pictures from the brain surgery he underwent last year and wrote, ““#Today I share these never before seen images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret, sadness or concern. It is heavy from the immense love that flows through it, with each blood cell empowered by the immense gratitude I feel to be Duggu’s mother. We set an example in the way we behave, we instil character in our children, support and encourage them, but what happens when their compassion, strength and courage outgrows that of the parent?” she wrote on Instagram.

