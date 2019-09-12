Nushrat Bharacha says she would have loved to play Alia Bhatt’s role in Kapoor & Sons

bollywood

The film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), starring actors Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in the leading roles proved to be a game changer for the three of them. While Kartik has been on a signing spree, Nushrat too has projects such as Dream Girl and Turram Khan in her kitty.

One might think that from now on, Nushrat will keep the commerce in mind while choosing a film, in the sense that her projects should necessarily be worthy of being a hit. But she doesn’t think so. She instead wants to do an off-beat film like Aankhon Dekhi too, which starred Sanjay Mishra in the lead role.

“SKTKS happened to be a box-office success, but before that, did anybody want to see me in a big, successful film? No! I have been acting since 2008 now. The point is, I do what I want to do. People have started liking and appreciating me a bit more. I have grown with every film. Now if suddenly one of the films did well, in the last couple of years, it can’t change the choices I have been making, or who I have been for close to 10 years. I have said this before too, if I could do a Kapoor & Sons (2016), and Alia Bhatt’s role in it… even though it was about a family, I enjoyed watching her because the character was so nicely weaved in. I would also want to star in a film like Aankhon Dekhi (2013),” says Nushrat, who has been a part of films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Love, Sex Aur Dhokha (2010).

She adds that the outcome of a film has never coloured her future choices. “For me, a film is bigger than me. If it does well, everybody enjoys it, and if it doesn’t, everybody takes a hit. You either stay together or sink together. That’s the way I look at it. I am actually thinking from a different point of view. If I go to that (thinking about collections), somewhere I will lose who I am and want to be in this line of work. I have to maintain that balance. Of course, I cannot not take into consideration what people are liking or not liking. That can’t be the sole reason for making a choice.”

The 35-year old will be seen next in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Her sole reason for signing the film, Nushrat tells us, was the funny script, and the good experience she had while shooting. “I had a damn good experience shooting for this. The director (Raj Shandilyaa) had a great vibe, and he would make everyone laugh with his one-liners,” she sums it up.

