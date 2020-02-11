Nushrat Bharucha on her risque dress: ‘It had nothing to do with how bold it was’

bollywood

Nushrat Bharucha walked the red carpet at a recent event, flaunting a dress with a slit higher than the thigh-high routine in Bollywood. In this pursuit of “bringing sexy back”, she was not just oozing oomph, but also a lot of confidence. Her bold fashion statement not just won her compliments, but also some brickbats, but the actor is unperturbed.

Happy that some fraternity members reached out, saying, “We’d never be able to do this, great that you could carry this off and you did it so well’, Nushrat has a fair answer for the naysayers. “We live in a country where the freedom of speech is ours, so whatever anyone feels, they can put it out there and talk about it. But just like they have that opinion, and it’s rightfully theirs, what I want to wear is my opinion and it’s rightfully mine,” she says.

The emerald one-shoulder gown, which gave a view of Nushrat’s tattoo, made her feel nice and confident.

“I did it for me, not for anyone else... I didn’t think people were going to praise me or it’s going to become the talk of the town for the next two days. I just wore an outfit, attended the function, had fun, came home, had dinner and slept. I don’t get bothered, I don’t take anything personally. I don’t even go and read the comments under the posts... I put it out there and leave it. Then it’s not my headache,” adds the actor, who believes this confidence of being comfortable in her own skin is a result of her evolution in the industry.

That evolution is of “self discovery” - of “knowing who you are and knowing what you’re not trying to be”, explains the Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and Dream Girl (2018) actor, and continues, “If this dress didn’t fit well or fall right, I would not be wearing it. It had nothing to do with how bold it was or how statement it was. If it didn’t look good on me, I would not wear it.”

Fashion, for Nushrat, is an extension of what she wants to express - and that changes with her mood. “You either feel an outfit, or you don’t feel it. When I put this dress on, I was very comfortable in it, and that is why I was able to carry it off the way I did... I knew what I was wearing and I knew I had to be careful,” adds the actor, who had grooved to the Chhote chhote peg song in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) wearing a skirt with a slit almost as high as this head-turning dress.

“The toughest part for me to wear on any red carpet, honestly, are the heels because the next day my legs are in severe agony the next day. And all these gowns are made for a certain length. They are long gowns, and even if I would not want to wear high heels, I do not have an option. I have to, otherwise... most difficult part. And the easiest part is to own it. Once you own the outfit, then everything becomes easy. If you wear an outfit and you cannot own it, then my advise is don’t wear it, don’t step out. Because then it will show that you’re not owning it. For me the easiest part of this outfit was that I owned it completely from the minute I stepped out of the door to the time I was back... Toughest part were the heels, 100 per cent.”

