e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / On Aryan Khan’s birthday, mom Gauri posts pic of all three kids, see Suhana ruffle AbRam’s hair here

On Aryan Khan’s birthday, mom Gauri posts pic of all three kids, see Suhana ruffle AbRam’s hair here

Gauri Khan is a proud mom. On Aryan’s birthday, she shared a picture of all her kids, posing together. Check out the post, featuring Suhana and AbRam Khan, here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 15:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Birthday boy Aryan Khan poses with his siblings, Suhana and AbRam.
Birthday boy Aryan Khan poses with his siblings, Suhana and AbRam.
         

Interior designed Gauri Khan has shared a special Instagram post on the occasion of her son, Aryan’s birthday. Aryan, the eldest child of Gauri and her husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan, turned 23 on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared a picture of Aryan with his siblings -- sister Suhana and brother AbRam. She wrote in the caption, “Birthday boy.” The picture, which has been ‘liked’ over 130000 times, shows Aryan and Suhana sitting on either side of AbRam. Suhana is ruffling her younger brother’s hair.

 
View this post on Instagram

Birthday boy 🥳

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Suhana had wished Aryan with an Instagram post as well. Earlier in the day, she posted a picture from their recent trip to Dubai, and captioned it, “Happy birthday to my bestie.” However, she followed it up with the most sister-like comment, “jk (just kidding) ewww xxx.”

Shah Rukh and his family were in the UAE to watch the Indian Premier League. Shah Rukh co-owns the Kolkata Knight Rider franchise. Pictures of him and his kids, watching from the stands, were shared on match days.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has the most sister-like wish for Aryan Khan’s birthday. See pic

The actor had spoken about Aryan’s filmmaking ambitions in an earlier interview, and had said that he expects all his children to complete their studies before entering the film industry. “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can,” Shah Rukh had said in an appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show. However, Aryan did make his adult ‘acting debut’ in the Hindi dubbed version of The Lion King -- he voiced Simba in the film, while Shah Rukh voiced Mufasa.

Aryan, who studied filmmaking at University of Southern California, wants to become a director, Shah Rukh had said, while Suhana is keen on acting.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
Delhi high court vacates stay on reservation of 80% ICU beds for Covid-19 patients
Delhi high court vacates stay on reservation of 80% ICU beds for Covid-19 patients
Goa CM defends controversial infra projects again, disregards Kejriwal’s advice
Goa CM defends controversial infra projects again, disregards Kejriwal’s advice
‘Mood in India, as well as Moody’s rating, improved’, says govt
‘Mood in India, as well as Moody’s rating, improved’, says govt
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In