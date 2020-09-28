e-paper
Home / Bollywood / On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, mom Neetu praises his ability to ‘make people feel secure’. See pic

On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, mom Neetu praises his ability to ‘make people feel secure’. See pic

Neetu Kapoor has wished her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, a happy birthday with a special social media post praising his ability to make those around him feel secure. See the picture here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 28, 2020 19:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ranbir Kapoor poses with his birthday cakes.
Ranbir Kapoor poses with his birthday cakes.
         

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu, has shared a picture from his birthday celebrations. The actor turned 38 on Monday, and celebrated with Neetu, sister Riddhima, and girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a picture of Ranbir, surrounded by birthday cakes. She wrote in the caption, “Birthdays are not complete without blessings !! I bless him everyday for his deep understanding of pple ‘s emotions !!! for effortlessly making pple feel secure around him !!!” The picture appears to be from the same party that Alia also attended. “Happy Birthday Ranbir!” wrote Sunil Grover in the comments. “Happy birthday RK,” wrote Sophie Choudry.

 

Earlier, Alia had shared her birthday post for Ranbir, and written in the caption, “Happy birthday 8.” Riddhima had also shared a picture from their birthday lunch, and had written, “Birthday lunch. Happiest birthday, Rans.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt takes us inside Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebrations, says ‘Happy Birthday 8’

Ranbir’s cousins, actors Karisma and Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram to share birthday wishes for him. “Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro,” Kareena wrote, also wishing her aunt, Rima Jain.

In July, the Kapoor family got together for Neetu’s birthday. Sharing a few pictures from the party, Neetu wrote in a social media post, “The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love ,support strength from our loved ones always....I feel the richest today.” Riddhima and Ranbir had hosted an intimate dinner at home on the occasion.

