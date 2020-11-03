On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Aamir Khan wishes him one thing SRK cannot ‘earn’. See his message here

bollywood

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 10:18 IST

Actor Aamir Khan took to social media to share a birthday post for Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 55 on Monday. Shah Rukh celebrated the occasion in Dubai with his family.

In a message shared on Instagram and Twitter, Aamir wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day Shah. May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn. May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included! Lots of love. a.”

Many many happy returns of the day Shah 🤗



May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn.



May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included !



Lots of love.

a.@iamsrk — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 2, 2020

Pictures and videos of Shah Rukh celebrating his birthday with friends and family were shared online. Sharing a picture of himself with his face projected on the Burj Khalifa in the background, Shah Rukh wrote on social media, “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!”

Shah Rukh’s daughter, Suhana, his friend, filmmaker Karan Johar, and his niece, Alia Chhiba, also shared pictures and videos from the same party.

On Monday, the actor had shared a video message for his fans. In the video, he said, “I think this is the most wonderful work that we can do because you can’t be a lover boy like me without spreading love.” He promised his fans a ‘bigger party’ when they meet in person soon. “Like I said already, 56 is better than 55 and we’ll have lots of fun,” he said.

Also read: On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa honours star: ‘Nice to see myself on the biggest, tallest screen in the world’

Shah Rukh was last seen on screen in 2018’s critical and commercial flop, Zero. The actor took a sabbatical, but has said that he will return to the big screen soon. Aamir, meanwhile, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Follow @htshowbiz for more