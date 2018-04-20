Padmaavat completes 75 days in theatres, Deepika Padukone is all gratitude

Padmaavat has been the most successful film of the year till now but its journey has been a fraught one. The film was released after protests across the country, death threats to Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and a delay in release caused by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raising certain objections. However, the audience have had no such compunctions and the film received a lot of love and excellent box office numbers. The film’s Padmavati, Deepika, tweeted late Thursday that Padmaavat has completed 75 days in theatres.

She shared a fan tweet on the information and expressed her gratitude with an emoji of folded hands.The tweet came on a day that she walked the ramp at Mijwan fashion show and was named as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the world.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat is based on Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmavat and stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari, along with Deepika.

Initially slated for a December 1, 2017 release and titled Padmavati, the film got postponed due to protests in several states for alleged misrepresentation of history and maligning the image of Queen Padmavati.

The film finally released on January 26 to record breaking box office collections. Padmaavat has collected Rs 286.24 crore at domestic ticket windows and it registered an opening collection of Rs 19 crore. It also went ahead to complete Rs 100 crore over the first weekend itself and remains the top grosser for 2018 in Bollywood.

Talking about the film’s success, Deepika had said earlier while talking to the media, “As far as my film is concerned, I had said this earlier as well, there is no stopping it. I think it deserves all the kind of love and blessings that we are receiving. I think box-office numbers are again testament of that and it’s not over yet.”

