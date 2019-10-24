Pagalpanti song Tum Par Hum Hai Atke: John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz recreate Salman Khan-Kajol’s hit 21-year-old number

bollywood

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:26 IST

The first song from John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz’s upcoming film Pagalpanti is out and it is the remake of Salman Khan and Kajol’s hit song Tum Par Hum Hai Atke. Both John and Ileana can be seen grooving to the music on a London street in colourful outfits.

The original song was featured in Salman and Kajol’s 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Sabbir Ahmed and sung by Mika and Neha Kakkar.

Ileana had earlier said that she was nervous to feature in the song. She said, “Recreating a classic is always met with a certain kind of expectation, and I was definitely nervous. But shooting with Ganesh Acharya (who also choreographed the original) made it so much easier. He (Acharya) made the entire song so much fun that John and I were completely relaxed during the shoot. We had a blast.”

John added, “This song is one of my favourites and I thoroughly enjoyed dancing to it.” Pagalpanti director Anees Bazmee even said that the song will bring back the magic “that Salman and Kajol” had created. “I love it how John has performed in this song and I feel there should be more such songs with him in it as the audience will love it. It’s a definite add on to the movie and the young generation will love this when they dance to it in the clubs.”

Also read: Pagalpanti trailer inspires hilarious memes as Twitter involves KBC, Akshay Kumar

The trailer of the film had released on Wednesday and received mixed reactions. Pagalpanti, also starring Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla, will release on November 22. The film is produced by T-Series, Panorama Studios and co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 17:26 IST