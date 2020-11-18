Pankaj Tripathi is still distraught about Irrfan Khan’s death, says he’s the ‘only Indian actor whose every film I’ve seen’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 20:59 IST

Pankaj Tripathi has said that the late Irrfan Khan was among his favourites. Pankaj had appeared in Irrfan’s final film, Angrezi Medium.

In an interview, the Mirzapur star said that Irrfan is perhaps the only Indian actor whose every film he has seen, and that he was a huge inspiration to him.

He told DNA in an interview, “I really liked Irrfan Khan and was very sad when we lost him and even today I am, because he inspired me. I watched Maqbool, Warrior and almost all his films.” He added, “I think he was the only Indian actor whose every film I’ve seen. I felt like he was doing something different and this is the impact acting should have.”

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi shares pic with ‘guru’ Irrfan, calls Angrezi Medium his ‘gurudakshina’

Previously, in a statement, Pankaj had said that he decided to do Angrezi Medium only because it would give him the chance to work with Irrfan. “I’ve always been inspired by Irrfan’s performances as an actor. He has had a huge impact on my life, especially with his performances from Haasil, Maqbool, The Warrior, and Paan Singh Tomar. My guru and also my senior from the National School of Drama, I have always wanted to impact audiences the way he does. His contribution has been greatly acknowledged in Indian Cinema and my role in this film is almost like my ‘guru dakshina’ to him,” he’d said.

Irrfan died earlier this year after a two-year battle with cancer. Pankaj has appeared in films such as Ludo and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Follow @htshowbiz for more