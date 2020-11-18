e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Pankaj Tripathi is still distraught about Irrfan Khan’s death, says he’s the ‘only Indian actor whose every film I’ve seen’

Pankaj Tripathi is still distraught about Irrfan Khan’s death, says he’s the ‘only Indian actor whose every film I’ve seen’

Pankaj Tripathi has said that he is still upset about Irrfan Khan’s death, and that Irrfan was the only Indian actor whose every film he had seen.

bollywood Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 20:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Pankaj Tripathi and Irrfan Khan worked together in Angrezi Medium.
Pankaj Tripathi and Irrfan Khan worked together in Angrezi Medium.
         

Pankaj Tripathi has said that the late Irrfan Khan was among his favourites. Pankaj had appeared in Irrfan’s final film, Angrezi Medium.

In an interview, the Mirzapur star said that Irrfan is perhaps the only Indian actor whose every film he has seen, and that he was a huge inspiration to him.

He told DNA in an interview, “I really liked Irrfan Khan and was very sad when we lost him and even today I am, because he inspired me. I watched Maqbool, Warrior and almost all his films.” He added, “I think he was the only Indian actor whose every film I’ve seen. I felt like he was doing something different and this is the impact acting should have.”

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi shares pic with ‘guru’ Irrfan, calls Angrezi Medium his ‘gurudakshina’

Previously, in a statement, Pankaj had said that he decided to do Angrezi Medium only because it would give him the chance to work with Irrfan. “I’ve always been inspired by Irrfan’s performances as an actor. He has had a huge impact on my life, especially with his performances from Haasil, Maqbool, The Warrior, and Paan Singh Tomar. My guru and also my senior from the National School of Drama, I have always wanted to impact audiences the way he does. His contribution has been greatly acknowledged in Indian Cinema and my role in this film is almost like my ‘guru dakshina’ to him,” he’d said.

Irrfan died earlier this year after a two-year battle with cancer. Pankaj has appeared in films such as Ludo and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
12 injured as militants throw grenade at security personnel in J-K’s Pulwama
12 injured as militants throw grenade at security personnel in J-K’s Pulwama
Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things to know about Pfizer’s encouraging trial results
Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things to know about Pfizer’s encouraging trial results
Over 30 monkeys poisoned to death, found stuffed in gunny bags
Over 30 monkeys poisoned to death, found stuffed in gunny bags
Mewalal Choudhary doesn’t know National Anthem, accuses RJD
Mewalal Choudhary doesn’t know National Anthem, accuses RJD
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In