e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Pankaj Tripathi shares romantic post for wife on Valentine’s Day: ‘I gifted her a hair band 26 years ago and it worked’

Pankaj Tripathi shares romantic post for wife on Valentine’s Day: ‘I gifted her a hair band 26 years ago and it worked’

Pankaj Tripathi shared a special post for his wife and their daughter on Valentine’s Day. Check it out.

bollywood Updated: Feb 14, 2020 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pankaj Tripathi with wife Mridula and their daughter.
Pankaj Tripathi with wife Mridula and their daughter.
         

Actor Pankaj Tripathi shared a honey-dipped Valentine’s Day message for his wife and daughter on Friday. The actor shared three pictures of the mother and daughter and told his fans how he impressed his wife 26 years ago.

“I am weak in expressing love through words, I am working on it and might improve. I had gifted her a hairband 26 years ago and it worked. I have received from her and given her many precious gifts thereafter but that hairband remains the most romantic gift ever. I am that actor who doesn’t just express with words. “Toot gai, toot ke main choor hogai...” we had seen this film (Darr) at the Regent Cinema. Happy Valentine’s to both of you,” Pankaj wrote in his message. Pankaj is married to Mridula and the two have a daughter together.

 

Pankaj decided to go on a family vacation before he started shooting for ‘83 in London last year. Talking about how his wife and daughter decided their holiday destination, Pankaj said, “It’s been almost two years that I haven’t taken any long leave from work. My wife Mridula used to watch the show, Outlanders and that is how she got obsessed with visiting the country. This is a much needed vacation for all of us, even my daughter wanted to see Scotland, since she is a fan of Sherlock Holmes. So unanimously, we decided on the location. I’ve been to several European countries for work but this is the first time we are going as a family.”

Also read: Batman first look: Robert Pattinson steps into iconic Batsuit, internet can’t get over his Batjaw

Pankaj will soon be seen as the Indian cricket team’s manager in Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83 and as Janhvi Kapoor’s father in Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl .

He is also excited to shoot with Kriti Sanon for Mimi in the Shekhawati Region of Rajasthan. He finds shooting in small towns enchanting. “There’s something enchanting about small towns. It gives the film a different vibe and character. We will be shooting for a month here (Shekhawati Region of Churu District). I am so elated to be here with this team,” he said. Mimi is based on the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Trinamool vs Trinamool, Bengal leader accuses MLA of kidnapping attempt
In Trinamool vs Trinamool, Bengal leader accuses MLA of kidnapping attempt
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
Prepare for 8V8 deathmatchs on PUBG soon
Prepare for 8V8 deathmatchs on PUBG soon
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news