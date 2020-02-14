Pankaj Tripathi shares romantic post for wife on Valentine’s Day: ‘I gifted her a hair band 26 years ago and it worked’

bollywood

Actor Pankaj Tripathi shared a honey-dipped Valentine’s Day message for his wife and daughter on Friday. The actor shared three pictures of the mother and daughter and told his fans how he impressed his wife 26 years ago.

“I am weak in expressing love through words, I am working on it and might improve. I had gifted her a hairband 26 years ago and it worked. I have received from her and given her many precious gifts thereafter but that hairband remains the most romantic gift ever. I am that actor who doesn’t just express with words. “Toot gai, toot ke main choor hogai...” we had seen this film (Darr) at the Regent Cinema. Happy Valentine’s to both of you,” Pankaj wrote in his message. Pankaj is married to Mridula and the two have a daughter together.

Pankaj decided to go on a family vacation before he started shooting for ‘83 in London last year. Talking about how his wife and daughter decided their holiday destination, Pankaj said, “It’s been almost two years that I haven’t taken any long leave from work. My wife Mridula used to watch the show, Outlanders and that is how she got obsessed with visiting the country. This is a much needed vacation for all of us, even my daughter wanted to see Scotland, since she is a fan of Sherlock Holmes. So unanimously, we decided on the location. I’ve been to several European countries for work but this is the first time we are going as a family.”

Pankaj will soon be seen as the Indian cricket team’s manager in Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83 and as Janhvi Kapoor’s father in Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl .

He is also excited to shoot with Kriti Sanon for Mimi in the Shekhawati Region of Rajasthan. He finds shooting in small towns enchanting. “There’s something enchanting about small towns. It gives the film a different vibe and character. We will be shooting for a month here (Shekhawati Region of Churu District). I am so elated to be here with this team,” he said. Mimi is based on the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.

