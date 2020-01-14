Paps follow Arjun Kapoor, actor hilariously asks ‘Aur kuch chahiye’. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Arjun Kapoor won the hearts of many on the internet after a video of him interacting with waiting paparazzi went viral. The video shows Arjun chatting with them.

In a video, Arjun can be seen getting down from his car and moving towards the entrance of the house. The waiting paparazzi call him out and saying ‘peeche toh dekho’. while many others would have simply walked off, Arjun turns and walks towards them. With a smile on his face, he says ‘aur kuch chahiye?’ We hear people laughing in the background. The gesture won him applause online with one saying “wow”, with another adding “Aww hes so lovely”. Another person simply said “best nature”.

Arjun’s last film, Panipat, did not fare as well as it was expected to do though the actor was appreciated for his work. The Hindustan Times review said, “Arjun Kapoor delivers a sincere performance. He gets under the skin of the character so seamlessly that it’s tough to distinguish the actor from the Maratha warrior he is shown playing. The war scenes are some of his best shots. The conviction — right from his look, attire to dialect and sword fighting sequences — is there and Arjun’s hard work shows.”

The film’s length was a major pain point. The review added, “Amid all this, the biggest problem with the film is its length. While Gowarikar may feel he needs 173 minutes to justify his magnum opus war drama, the film lacks pace, especially the first half that’s a yawn-fest with the story taking its sweet time to build up.”

Arjun is usually in news, thanks to his relationship with actor-dancer-fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora. Talk of their wedding has been around for a fairly long time. Speaking about his family’s pressure to get married, Arjun told HT, “No.The thing is, a lot of my family members realise that main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon. They stop telling me at a certain point. I have never let them down with the way I have conducted myself. They have implicit faith that if I am making a choice or a decision, it comes from a practical side.”

