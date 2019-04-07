Priyanka Chopra almost trips and falls, Nick Jonas’ biceps come to her rescue. Watch video

A new video of actor Priyanka Chopra erupting into laughter after almost tripping and falling has been shared online. The video appears to be from the backstage of a concert.

Shared by a fanpage on Instagram, the short video shows Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, descending a staircase, when Priyanka suddenly trips. She grabs a hold of Nick’s arm, and manages to steady herself, but she can’t help but laugh hysterically. “God she’s adorable,” the fan account captioned the video, which has been viewed almost 150,000 times.

Fans reacted to the video in the comments, writing adjectives like ‘adorable’ and ‘cute’ and ‘sweet’, while some suggested that Priyanka might have had a little too much to drink.

Priyanka and Nick have been inseparable since their December wedding in India. They tied the knot in dual ceremonies, held in accordance with Hindu and Christian traditions. Since then, the two have been on a globe-trotting adventure, mixing work with pleasure.

Priyanka and the two other ‘J sisters’ - Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas - recently appeared in the Jonas Brothers’ comeback single, Sucker. The former boyband has since released their second music video, titled Cool.

Although Priyanka doesn’t appear in the video, Nick seems to make a reference about her, when he sings, “I’ve been having a good year.” The couple shares frequent updates for their fans on social media, combing pictures from their busy work schedules to the several family get togethers they have.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 17:58 IST