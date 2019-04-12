Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon shares adorable pictures with their furry friends on National Pet Day

On the occasion of National Pet Day, several Bollywood actors took to social media to express their love towards their pet on Thursday. Madhuri Dixit Nene posted an adorable collage of photos with her pet on her Instagram handle: Happy National Pet Day, she captioned the post.

Kriti Sanon uploaded a picture with her cute little dog whom she named Disco. The Heropanti actor posted a throwback picture which she took for the first time with her pet.

“Throwback to my 1st pic with this lil fur-ball of mine!!. When Disco came into my life and lit it all up with his adorable naughtiness & loving licks!!My “come and stay” in this world of “people come and go”!! Happy National Pet Day Disco my Munchkin,” she captioned.

Actor Priyanka Chopra also shared cute videos of her dog Diana on Instagram stories. “I like me better when I am with you girl,” Priyanka wrote with the video.

Dia Mirza posted a video on her Instagram story with a cute little street dog in between her shooting schedule in Himachal Pradesh, where she is currently shooting for a web series titled Kaafir.

