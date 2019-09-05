Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth posts throwback pics with Neelam Upadhyaya, sparks relationship buzz

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:57 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra have further fuelled rumours of dating South actor Neelam Upadhyaya by sharing throwback pictures from his birthday party with her in attendance. Days after he attended Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with a mystery woman, he has now shared pictures of her from his birthday bash in July.

Siddharth turned 30 on July 12 this year and celebrated the day with family and friends. Sharing a picture with Neelam and friends Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma on Instagram, he wrote, “Birthday Celebrations be like... #dirtythirty. Amazing having amazing people. Blessed.” While Neelam is seen dressed in a short beige dress with a glass of wine in one hand, Siddharth smiles for the camera while standing with his friends.

He also shared the picture originally posted by Neelam and wrote, “Crazy 30. #dirtythirty... life’s greatest gift is having family and close friends. Great start into my thirties.” It shows Siddharth posing alongside Neelam who has her hand on his mother Madhu’s shoulder and has a wine glass in the other hand. Anusha Dandekar is also seen in the picture in a polka dress.

Priyanka had shared a special birthday wish for him along with an unseen picture from her wedding with Nick Jonas. She wrote, “Happy big 30 Sid! It has been amazing to witness watching you grow up to be such an incredible guy! Thank you for all the love and the laughs. You are very loved and I’m so proud of you. #bestbrotherever.”

Siddharth and Neelam were spotted at the Ambani residence Antilia on Monday as they took part in the Ganpati celebrations. Both were twinning in blue at the event.

Siddharth was scheduled to tie the knot with his then fiance Ishita Kummar in April but the wedding was cancelled at the last minute. Ishitaa had undergone a surgery days before the wedding. Later, Madhu Chopra had confirmed their breakup to Spotboye, saying, “My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time.”

