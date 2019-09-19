Priyanka Chopra slays in black at a party in Milan. See pics

bollywood

Days after attending the premiere of her film The Sky Is Pink in Toronto and celebrating husband Nick’s birthday in the US, actor Priyanka Chopra flew to Milan for a fashion event.

The actor wore a striped, glazed black suit as she attended Vogue Japan’s 20th anniversary celebrations and the Bulgari party in Milan, on the heels of the Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday. The actor looked stunning in the shimmery three-piece suit, accessorised with a big diamond locket and diamond earrings.

The actor, however, did not forget to wish sister-in-law Danielle Jonas (wife of brother-in-law Kevin Jonas) on her birthday. She shared a picture of her and Danielle walking hand in hand at a red carpet event and wrote, “Happy Birthday to this amazing woman! Very lucky to call you family.”

Priyanka had recently made an extra effort to make husband Nick Jonas’ birthday special. She had shared a video of their most memorable moments together which ended with the glimpse of his special birthday celebrations. It had Priyanka and Nick dressed in sports wear, walking in a vacant stadium with ‘Happy Birthday Nick’ displayed on the stands. Priyanka had also arranged for a special black cake made on the theme of Nick’s newly launched tequila brand.

Priyanka’s performance in The Sky Is Pink was acclaimed by the TIFF audience. The film got a standing ovation after its premiere. Directed by Shonali Bose, it also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She will now star with Rajkummar Rao in the Netflix film, The White Tiger. The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. She also has a project with Mindy Kaling, which will revolve around grand Indian weddings.

