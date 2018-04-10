Raazi trailer has Alia Bhatt as an Indian spy in Pakistan. Watch video

Alia Bhatt has earned the tag of a talented performer and Raazi trailer shows it is well deserved. As young Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani soldier for love -- the love of her country -- Alia is compelling and vulnerable. The story of Alia’s Sehmat unspools at the height of India-Pakistan tension in 1971. She is an Indian girl gets married into a Pakistani family so that she can spy on the ‘enemy’. The first trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s much-awaited Raazi was revealed Tuesday morning and Alia Bhatt has once again proved her mettle portraying a non-glamourous role.

Sharing the trailer Alia tweeted, “Watan ke aage kuch nahi!!!! here goes http://bit.ly/Raazitrailer @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @karanjohar @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @vineetjaintimes @apoorvamehta18 #RaaziTrailer”.

The 1.5 minute trailer gives us a peak into the storyline. Alia is asked to marry in Pakistan for the sake of her country and soon we see an innocent and fragile Alia living parallel lives. While on one hand, she is training to handle guns and physical fights, on the other she stays mum even when her in-laws speak ill of India.

On Monday, the makers had shared various looks of Alia’s character.

Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka’s book Calling Sehmat, with Alia and Vicky Kaushal playing the lead roles. The film also stars Rajit Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Soni Razdan.

Raazi is set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures. It is set to hit theatres on May 11.

