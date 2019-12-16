Rajkummar Rao, John Cusack react to Jamia protests, Anurag Kashyap returns to Twitter to condemn silence

bollywood

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 13:49 IST

Several entertainment industry personalities have spoken about the violence that erupted between police and protestors at New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia university. Among those who took to Twitter to share their views about the situation were filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Hollywood actor John Cusack.

Actors Richa Chhadda and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub were among the first people to comment on the incident, and sent out tweets. “JNU, FTII, AMU, Nalanda, BHU, Cotton University, Jamia Milia ... scared of students much? This is not a coincidence,” Richa tweeted. “It’s not about showing courage anymore, it’s about living with an idea of nation ,and as human,” Zeeshan Ayyub wrote. He also retweeted several users quoting his character, Nishad, from Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15.

We are with the students! Shame on you @DelhiPolice — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) December 15, 2019

Actor Soni Razdan also tweeted, “Did they just pull out a boy who was protecting these girls and beat him up ??? Do you expect anyone to believe anything the police says after this ?”

Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, “IMHO, educational institutions and campuses should be free of all politics. Education & politics together only breed criminals and hokey politicians in India. #CABPolitics.”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who recently quit Twitter after his family members received threats, wrote in his first tweet after returning, “This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet ..”

This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019

Welcoming Kashyap back to Twitter, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Dear Icons! Films. Sports. Arts. Politics. Literature. Etc. We chose what we chose because most of us didn’t want to be Government servants. Guess what.... you all now are GOVERNMENT SERVANTS!!! Bwahahaha.”

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra wrote, “In 1987 I made a film called Yeh Woh Manzil Toh Nahin on the background of student politics . Towards the climax the police enter the campus and brutally beat up the students . Nothing has changed . Terrible that now we know where the flowers gone . Crushed !”

Actor Rajkummar Rao wrote that he ‘strongly’ condemns the ‘violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students’. He added, “In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything!”

I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything! — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 16, 2019

Actor Ali Fazal wrote, “I cant sleep while my country burns . @DelhiPolice @ArvindKejriwal sir can you not release orders to stop this with immediate effect. God i sound like a moron begging on twitter.”

Swara Bhaskar tweeted, “Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests.”

Konkona’s Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava narrated her personal history with the university, and wrote: "I studied at Jamia. It is where I trained to be a filmmaker, where I met my best friends for life. It is the place that gave me hope and encouragement when I was a confused young girl trying to navigate my way through life. I have such fond memories. But today...Today my heart is bleeding for the students of Jamia who have been mercilessly attacked on campus. This is wrong and cruel at every level. I stand in solidarity with the bravehearts of Jamia. I am praying for the students who are injured and fighting for their lives. Recover because we need you to live. India needs it's students. Brave and fearless students are the future of the country. They are the only hope."

...Today my heart is bleeding for the students of Jamia who have been mercilessly attacked on campus. This is wrong and cruel at every level. I stand in solidarity with the bravehearts of Jamia. I am praying for the students who are injured and fighting for their lives. — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) December 15, 2019

Cusack, known for appearing in films such as High Fidelity, Say Anything, and the blockbuster 2012, posted a series of tweets about the incidents, also offering writer Arundhati Roy’s statement on the matter. In one tweet, he wrote, “Reports from Delhi are it was a war zone last night - Fascism is not a joke - we use the word with the understanding it’s deadly.”

Reports from Delhi are it was a war zone last night -

Fascism is not a joke - we use the word with the understanding it’s deadly — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 16, 2019

Condemning ‘such acts’, actor Akshay Kumar wrote about mistakenly ‘liking’ a tweet that reportedly mocked the alleged violence against the students. He explained, “Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts.”

Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Have you met anyone who knows exactly what #CAB2019 stands for? Do you think these protesters and their intellectual supporters have read the bill in detail?”

The amended Citizenship Act (CAA) seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities coming from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Protests against CAA continue to be witnessed in different parts of the country including Delhi, Assam, Hyderabad, Aligarh and Kolkata.

Follow @htshowbiz for more