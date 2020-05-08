Ramayan’s ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia shares first look as freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu for new film, see poster

bollywood

Actor Dipika Chikhlia, better known as Ramayan’s Sita, is all set to play veteran freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu. The hit TV serial’s star shared the first-look poster of the film on Thursday. Titled Sarojini, the poster shows Dipika looking away from the camera with huge crowds in the background.

Sharing the poster, Dipika wrote: “#sarojini#sarojininaudu .....1st look #poster......#starplus #ramayan #730 #everyday.” With minimal make-up, a middle-aged Dipika as Sarojini looks hopeful and reflective. The tagline reads in Hindi: “Swatantra ki ek nayika ki unkahi kahaani (the untold story of one of the leaders of freedom movement)”

Dipika, like many of the leading cast of the Ramanand Sagar’s ’80s mythological TV show Ramayan, found herself back in focus, after the success of the show. The re-run of the popular show has emerged as the most-viewed TV show world-over with 7.7 crore viewership as of April 16, according to DD India. The official Twitter handle had tweeted about the same.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan comprised 78 episodes, largely based on Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dipika had spoken about how the experience of working with Ramanand Sagar will always be special. She had said, “Of course, it was very different because he came from the era of Raj Kapoor and had worked with people of that calibre. It’s that level of intelligence, dedication, understanding of the medium, it makes a lot of difference when you work with such great minds. He was phenomenal in his work and his understanding of the subject was very, very good.”

Elaborating on her second innings as an actor, wanting to play Asha Devi (mother of the Delhi gang-rape victim), after appearing in a brief but visible role in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala, she had said, “It is a very important role to play, these kind of roles don’t come every day. I would love to do something like this once the lockdown is over. When I am no more, my body of work shouldn’t only be Ramayan, it should be much more. The movies I have done in Kannada or in Bengal, all of them have broken records. I should have a good body of work in Hindi cinema apart from Ramayan. It is important for me to do that, for my own satisfaction that I lived the legacy of Ramayan.”

