Ranveer Singh can’t stop laughing as John Cena shares his picture as ‘Stone Cold Singh’

Updated: May 30, 2020 14:22 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh is amused by wrestler-actor John Cena’s latest Instagram post. The new post features Ranveer’s scary look as Alauddin Khilji from Padmaavat. He is seen with dreadlocks, constricted pupils, a thick beard and a menacing look. Ranveer’s face has been superimposed on John’s body with ‘Stone Cold Singh’ written on top.

John’s Instagram account is dedicated to sharing random pictures of random people without any caption or context. The ‘stone cold’ meme makes frequent appearances with different faces pasted on John’s.

Ranveer could not help but laugh at his post. “Hahahahahaha,” he commented on the post with some laughter emojis. Other desi fans also left comments on his post. “Bhai mjhe John Cena ka scene samjh ni aata insta pr krta kya hai yee (Brother, I don’t get John Cena. What does he keep doing on Instagram)?,” wrote one. “I guess John Cena is big fan of bollywood,” read another comment.

Earlier, John had also shared pictures of Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz on his page. He also shared pictures of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor upon their deaths.

Ranveer is currently in lockdown with wife Deepika Padukone at their Mumbai home. The couple has been working out together and cooking delicious meals. He recently said that he is extremely concerned about the coronavirus crisis and explained how the situation has impacted him emotionally.

“I have been engaging this period of lockdown in quite different ways. In the first two weeks, it felt like something, then in the first month, then a month and a half and now it’s been 2 months. So, I have been going through various phases,” he said. “Every time you wake up in the morning and read the news, read what is happening and it’s a very grim scenario. It’s disturbing, it’s actually devastating to witness what is happening in this unprecedented pandemic to all our brothers and sisters not just in our country but across the world,” the 34-year-old added.

