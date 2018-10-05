Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone pose with Kamal Haasan at HTLS 2018. See photo

Kamal Haasan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were all part of the first day of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit where the three actors posed together for the shutterbugs. At the 16th edition of the summit, while Kamal spoke about his party and politics, Ranveer and Deepika fielded questions about their films and wedding.

The two even matched steps to the song Khalibali from their film, Padmaavat. Speaking about the speculation around their wedding, Ranveer said, “You are seeing this every day, including details about the colour of my sherwani and wedding gifts. But, when there is something, you will be the first to know,” adding, “There have been many November weddings. According to reports, we have married a number of times and a lot has happened in our life already.”

Kamal, on the other hand, spoke about politics, alliance with BJP and more. Earlier, when Deepika Padukone and Padmaavat received threats by fringe outfits, Kamal had come out in support and had tweeted, “I want Ms.Deepika’s head.. saved. Respect it more than her body. Even more her freedom. Do not deny her that. Many communities have opposed my films. Extremism in any debate is deplorable. Wake up cerebral India. Time to think. We’ve said enough. Listen Ma Bharat.”

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 21:22 IST