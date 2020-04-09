Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone knows the way to his heart, AR Rahman asks fans to watch original Masakali

bollywood

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 09:39 IST

On Jaya Bachchan’s birthday, Abhishek Bachchan says she is in Delhi due to lockdown: ‘Know that we are thinking of you ’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda have wished their mother and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. Abhishek informed fans in his Instagram post that Jaya is in Delhi, away from the rest of the family which is in Mumbai. He shared a picture of Jaya in the early hours of Thursday, which marks her 72nd birthday.

AR Rahman takes a dig at Masakali 2.0, recalls creating original with ‘365 days of creative brainstorming, no short cuts’

As soon as Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s recreated number Masakali 2.0 released on Wednesday, fans of the original wondered how AR Rahman would react to the new version. And the Oscar-winning music maestro isn’t pleased. AR Rahman refrained from commenting on the remix version but took to Twitter to talk about the original.

Ranveer Singh says ‘dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai’ in new pic with Deepika Padukone. See here

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a caricature of himself and wife Deepika Padukone on Instagram. In the illustration, the actor couple seems to be channelling Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Ranveer captioned the post, “Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai.”

When Sonam Kapoor said Deepika Padukone had ‘an overenthusiastic PR team’ and needed to create her own style

After appearing on Koffee with Karan together and having good fun at the expense of Ranbir Kapoor, there were palpable cold vibes between Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone later. Sonam appeared on the chat show with her father, Anil Kapoor, and made a series of remarks against Deepika.

When Kajol and Karan Johar had such a bad fallout that Karan said she had ‘killed every bit of emotion I had for her for 25 years’

There was a time when Bollywood’s golden troika meant Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Karan Johar. Together they have given mega hits such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name Is Khan. While Shah Rukh was a Delhi boy who entered Bollywood, Karan and Kajol were star kids and childhood friends. Imagine then, when a 25 year old relationship goes kaput. Well, something similar happened in 2016, during the release of two big films Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay when the relationship between the to soured.

