e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 15, 2019

Ranveer Singh shares adorable childhood pic on Raksha Bandhan, calls sister Ritika ‘my bestie, my protector, my angel’. See here

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a cute childhood picture with sister Ritika Bhavnani on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Siblings Ranveer Singh and Ritika Bhavnani as kids.
Siblings Ranveer Singh and Ritika Bhavnani as kids.
         

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a special childhood picture on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Shared on Instagram on Thursday, the picture shows a kid Ranveer posing with his elder sister, Ritika Bhavnani.

Ranveer captioned the picture, “My Bestie, My Protector, My Angel. I love you didi.” The picture has been ‘liked’ close to a million times on Instagram, in just a couple of hours. Several people left comments under the post, including Ranveer’s Gunday co-star and friend, actor Arjun Kapoor. “Ur chocolate provider,” Arjun wrote in the comments section.

 

Earlier in the day, Arjun had also taken part in Raksha Bandhan celebrations with sister Anshula and cousins Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. Sharing several pictures from the get-together, Arjun wrote on Instagram, “Rakhi day !!!”. His pictures show him posing with Sonam, Rhea and Anshula, and also include a group picture which shows the Kapoor siblings posing together.

Many other Bollywood personalities have also taken part in Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput shared pictures from their kids, Misha and Zain’s first ever Raksha Bandhan. Shah Rukh Khan’s sons, Aryan and AbRam celebrated the festival with cousin Alia Chhiba, a day in advance.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, took to Instagram to post several pictures from the Bachchan family celebrations. Her posts included pictures with brother Abhishek Bachchan, her kids Navya and Agatsya, her niece Aaradhya, and cousin Naina. Actor Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, celebrated the festival with filmmaker Karan Johar’s son, Yash.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 19:47 IST

tags
more from bollywood
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss