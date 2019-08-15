Alia Bhatt celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Karan Johar’s son, Yash; internet goes ‘aww’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:15 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her film industry mentor Karan Johar’s kids, Yash and Roohi. A picture of Alia, tying a rakhi on Yash’s wrist, has been shared online.

The picture, shared by Karan on Instagram stories, shows ‘Alia didi’ delicately tying a rakhi on Yash’s wrist, as his twin sister, Roohi, stands in the background. The same picture was also shared on the official Dharma Pictures Instagram page, with the caption, “A bandhan like no other!”

“Happy Raksha Bandhan to Alia, Yash & Roohi,” one person wrote in the comments section. “So cute,” wrote another.

In 2018, as well, Alia had celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Yash and Roohi. Sharing the picture, Karan had written: “Big sister love!!!! @aliaabhatt and Yash!!!! #happyrakshabandhan.”

Karan launched Alia in the film industry, with 2012’s Student of the Year. In fact, Alia’s upcoming film, the big-budget fantasy epic Brahmastra, has also been produced by Karan. The film is due in theatres in early 2020.

Other Bollywood personalities who celebrated Raksha Bandhan include Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who shared several pictures from the Bachchan family celebrations. She sharedpictures of her parents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, her brother Abhishek, her children Agatsya and Navya, and her niece, Aaradhya.

Meanwhile Sonam Kapoor and her cousins, Mohit Marwah and Arjun Kapoor also seem to have had a fun Raksha Bandhan. Sonam and Arjun took to Instagram to share glimpses from their celebrations. Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput also helped their kids, Misha and Zain, celebrate their first Raksha Bandhan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s sons, Aryan and AbRam, also celebrated the festival with cousin Alia Chhiba, a day early. She shared pictures on Instagram stories.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 19:15 IST