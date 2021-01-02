Ranveer Singh shares first picture from Ranthambore vacation with Deepika Padukone

bollywood

Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan seems to have emerged as the new favourite tourist destination among the Bollywood celebrities, who flocked there from Mumbai with their family members to ring in the New Year. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, even Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are vacationing at the same location.

On Saturday, Ranveer shared a beautiful picture of the serene location on Instagram and simply captioned it, “#views.” The picture which seems to have been clicked either at dawn or dusk shows two birds standing in the Padam Talao Lake as faded sunlight mingles with the winter mist.

Both Ranveer and Deepika have refrained from sharing any pictures of themselves from their Ranthambore vacation and were last clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The two were twinning in cream and brown winter wear as they left for Rajasthan.

Ranveer had however, made an appearance in a picture shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Ranbir’s sister) on Instagram Stories. He was pouting for the camera as he stood besides Riddhima for a click.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt in Ranthambore (L) and Ranveer Singh joins Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for a picture.

Meanwhile, Deepika has overhauled her presence on social media with the arrival of the new year. She left her fans worried as she deleted all posts on Instagram and Twitter. She later made a new start by launching an audio diary in which she said that though 2020 was a time of uncertainty for everyone, it was a ‘time for gratitude’ for her. She said she hoped 2021 brought ‘good health and peace of mind’ for everyone.

On the other hand, Alia and others including Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima have been sharing tonnes of pictures on Instagram. Alia had recently shared a new year picture where she partially cropped Ranbir from the frame.

