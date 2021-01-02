e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh shares first picture from Ranthambore vacation with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh shares first picture from Ranthambore vacation with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh, who had earlier made an appearance on Riddhima Kapoor’s Instagram Stories from Ranthambore, has shared a new picture from his vacation with wife Deepika Padukone.

bollywood Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 10:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently on a holiday in Ranthambore.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently on a holiday in Ranthambore.
         

Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan seems to have emerged as the new favourite tourist destination among the Bollywood celebrities, who flocked there from Mumbai with their family members to ring in the New Year. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, even Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are vacationing at the same location.

On Saturday, Ranveer shared a beautiful picture of the serene location on Instagram and simply captioned it, “#views.” The picture which seems to have been clicked either at dawn or dusk shows two birds standing in the Padam Talao Lake as faded sunlight mingles with the winter mist.

 

Both Ranveer and Deepika have refrained from sharing any pictures of themselves from their Ranthambore vacation and were last clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The two were twinning in cream and brown winter wear as they left for Rajasthan.

 Watch: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh take off to celebrate New Year

Ranveer had however, made an appearance in a picture shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Ranbir’s sister) on Instagram Stories. He was pouting for the camera as he stood besides Riddhima for a click.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt in Ranthambore (L) and Ranveer Singh joins Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for a picture.
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt in Ranthambore (L) and Ranveer Singh joins Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for a picture.

Meanwhile, Deepika has overhauled her presence on social media with the arrival of the new year. She left her fans worried as she deleted all posts on Instagram and Twitter. She later made a new start by launching an audio diary in which she said that though 2020 was a time of uncertainty for everyone, it was a ‘time for gratitude’ for her. She said she hoped 2021 brought ‘good health and peace of mind’ for everyone.

 

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt go on a jungle safari in Ranthambore with her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt. See photo

On the other hand, Alia and others including Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima have been sharing tonnes of pictures on Instagram. Alia had recently shared a new year picture where she partially cropped Ranbir from the frame.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
5 states have highest active Covid-19 cases in India: Govt
5 states have highest active Covid-19 cases in India: Govt
3 more who returned to Kolkata from UK test Covid-19 positive
3 more who returned to Kolkata from UK test Covid-19 positive
North India, already shivering with freezing temperatures, sees rainfall
North India, already shivering with freezing temperatures, sees rainfall
With 19,078 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally rises over 10.3 million
With 19,078 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally rises over 10.3 million
Co-WIN app, model sites: India to hold dry run for Covid-19 vaccination
Co-WIN app, model sites: India to hold dry run for Covid-19 vaccination
Congress leader and former Union minister Buta Singh passes away
Congress leader and former Union minister Buta Singh passes away
US slams Chinese aggression against India in new defence policy law
US slams Chinese aggression against India in new defence policy law
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In