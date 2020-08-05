e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh shares proof that he has always been stylish, see his childhood pic

Ranveer Singh shares proof that he has always been stylish, see his childhood pic

Ranveer Singh has shared a stylish childhood picture. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Aug 05, 2020 08:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh treated fans to a bunch of pictures on Wednesday morning.
Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a childhood picture on Instagram. The photo shows him lounging on a couch in white round neck shirt and blue jeans, smiling for the camera.

“Style mein rehne ka (Stay in style),” Ranveer captioned his post. His fans loved his throwback post and showered him with compliments. “Love you sir ji,” wrote one. “Omg so cute,” wrote another.

 

Looks like Ranveer also woke up nice and early on Wednesday to share a bunch of pictures on his Instagram Stories. One photo with a dark red filter channelled The Weeknd’s aesthetic from his latest album After Hours. Ranveer also added the After Hours song to his picture. Another photo showed that he was watching an episode of Rick and Morty.

Ranveer also shared a bit from the newly released song Mehfil-E-HipHop by Devil The Rhymer. The song was released last week by Ranveer’s independent music label IncInk. Devil The Rhymer, whose original name is Abhay Prasad, is the record label’s fourth artist after Kaam Bhari, Spitfire and SlowCheeta.

“Our passion project is a platform for budding musicians who we believe will change the music industry in the near future and the signing of Devil is one step forward in that direction,” Ranveer said about his decision of expansion. He further went on to heap praises on the new hip-hop artist and lauded his poetry skills. “He is a brilliant artist and a true poet of his generation. At just 21, he is definitely an artist who is set to take the centre-stage in Indie rap/hip-hop industry of India. His flow is unique and matchless. We believe in him and it is a huge moment for Navzar and me to present our fourth artist to the world,” he said.

Also read: Neeraj Kabi says instead of arguing about nepotism ‘raise your talent’: ‘There is no way that you will be eliminated’

Mehfil-E-HipHop was created and the music video was shot entirely during the lockdown. As a self-shoot project was undertaken by the artists from their respective homes, they were remotely guided by Navzar Eranee, the co-owner of the label.

