Ranveer Singh transforms into a piece of art, shares inspirational message as Vincent van Gogh. See here

bollywood

Updated: May 19, 2020 08:45 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a caricature of himself, in the style of the late artist Vincent van Gogh. Ranveer captioned the post with a quote by Van Gogh, about overcoming and learning from difficulties.

He wrote, “As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed. Vincent van Gogh.” The post has been ‘liked’ over 300000 times, and has attracted comments from Manish Malhotra, Huma Qureshi and others.

While Manish left heart emojis in the comments section, Huma wrote, “Edge of insanity,” perhaps in reference to the mental health issues that drove Van Gogh to commit suicide. Ranveer also took to Instagram stories to share a new picture of himself, looking buffed up. “Gainzville,” he captioned it.

Ranveer is quarantining during the coronavirus lockdown with wife Deepika Padukone. The couple had earlier announced that they had donated to the Prime Minister’s coronavirus relief fund. “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind. Deepika and Ranveer,” they’d written on their social media posts.

Also read: ‘With Anushka Sharma as co-star I’d definitely play myself in biopic,’ says Virat Kohli as Ranveer Singh crashes his live session

Ranveer will next be seen in the sports drama 83, directed by Kabir Khan. The film, about Team India’s underdog victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup, was delayed because of the lockdown. Ranveer plays captain Kapil Dev in the film, which was recently speculated to be going directly onto a streaming platform. This was denied by the producers.

Follow @htshowbiz for more