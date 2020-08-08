e-paper
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer says there's nothing to hide, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares US billboard pic calling for justice

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says there’s nothing to hide, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares US billboard pic calling for justice

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a picture of a billboard of the late actor, calling for justice while Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer said she had nothing to hide.

bollywood Updated: Aug 08, 2020 13:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has said that she has nothing to hide, while Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shared a billboard pic in US calling for justice for the actor.
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer has said that she has nothing to hide, while Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shared a billboard pic in US calling for justice for the actor.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares pics of actor’s billboard in California, says ‘It’s a worldwide movement’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared pictures and videos of a digital billboard in California calling for ‘justice for Sushant’. She also commented how it had become a world wide movement.

Read more here

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan mourn loss of life after Air India plane crashes in Kerala

A host of Indian film celebrities took to social media to express their anguish and mourn the loss of life in the Air India crash in Kozhikode, Kerala. Names include Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Huma Qureshi, Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran among many others.

Read more here

What happened on the night of Disha Salian’s death, recounted via her friend’s messages: report

Disha Salian’s friend, in a series of messages shared with a news channel, has recounted what happened on the night Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager died.

Read more here

Kriti Sanon posts cryptic message as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned about Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Sun will shine again’

Actor Kriti Sanon has shared a cryptic post about weathering a storm, as the pressure mounts on Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She spoke about how the Sun always appears after a storm and asked all not to speculate and wait patiently.

Read more here

Rhea Chakraborty has ‘nothing to hide’, will return for questioning a second time if need be, says lawyer

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has said that she is cooperating with the authorities in the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. “She’s nothing to hide. In the event she’s called again, she will appear at the appointed time,” he added.

Read more here

