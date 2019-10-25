Richa Chadha’s Diwali ki safai memes and we can feel her pain. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:07 IST

Actor Richa Chadha has a funny but very relatable way of bringing in the festival of lights, Diwali. While people send out good wishes and put up colourful pictures of themselves, Richa decided to be a bit different. She joked about the pre-Diwali cleaning and what it does to all of us.

Sharing a video clip of herself in two different roles, she wrote: “Me all this week, do you feel me?” While one clip shows her doing cleaning of the house as a prep for Diwali, the second clip has weeping inconsolably when she fails to meet the target. The clips are headlined: “Me when I start Diwali ki safai” and “Me when I can’t finish it”.

Also read: Inside Ambani Diwali party: Hazel Keech, Sagarika Ghatge, Isha Ambani make stunning appearances

Richa Chadha, who has an interesting list of films lined up including Bholi Punjaban and Panga, is known to speak her mind. Speaking to Pinkvilla in a recent interview, she had talked about how early in her career, she was propositioned by men, one old enough to be her uncle.

She had said, “A couple of times I didn’t get it. Like I said, I was really young and stupid. Once a man came to me and said ‘we should have dinner’. I said ‘but sir I already ate’. It was like around 10.30-11.00 and we met at a gathering and I have an uncle, he works in advertising. He was in the room.”

“So he was like ‘we should have dinner’. I said ‘sir maine toh kha lia. I had paneer, I had dal, I had dahi, roti.’ He said ‘no no no we should have dinner’. I said ‘sir I ate papad, I ate achaar’. I told him everything I ate. He said ‘no! we should have dinner (suggestively, stroking her arms)’. I was like ‘uhhh...oh! Uncle!’,” she had continued. She had further said that this had continued even after she became an established name in the industry.

Richa was recently seen in a courtroom drama called Section 375, where she played a junior lawyer. Praising her performance, the Hindustan Times review mentioned, “Her nuanced act as a junior lawyer, evidently overwhelmed, as she fights her career’s first big case against someone who was once her boss, deserves applause.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 17:07 IST