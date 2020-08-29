Richa Chadha tweets about marijuana and its benefits as ‘boomers froth at the mouth shouting drugs’

bollywood

Actor Richa Chadha does not support the furore over marijuana and its use. The actor tweeted the benefits of weed and it’s significance in the Indian culture. Richa mentioned how marijuana is among the five holy plants in ayurveda. “Cannabis is one of the 5 sacred plants mentioned in the Atharvaveda. Bhaang is considered Bholanath ka prasad, is even legal on Mahashivratri and Holi! There are several references to weed in our texts. In fact the name ‘Indica’ literally means ‘from India’,” she wrote in a tweet.

“The time when the world is waking up to the medicinal benefits of marijuana, we have boomers frothing at the mouth shouting DRUGS! Face with rolling eyes Please do some research, stop insulting this gift of Soma. Ignorant people do not have the right to insult our heritage or faith,” she added.

The time when the world is waking up to the medicinal benefits of marijuana, we have boomers frothing at the mouth shouting DRUGS! 🙄 Please do some research, stop insulting this gift of Soma. Ignorant people do not have the right to insult our heritage or faith. https://t.co/7UgWpgQmab — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 29, 2020

The investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput recently took a turn after the Enforcement Directorate found evidences that drugs were supplied to Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The Narcotics Control Bureau then filed an FIR against Rhea and others.

In an interview to India Today, Rhea had said, “Yes, Sushant used to smoke marijuana, he used to take it even before he met me. He started this during Kedarnath. I used to control him in this department only. He was a man of his own choices and nobody could stop him.”

Screenshots of Rhea’s chat messages also surfaced online, in which she allegedly made transactions for marijuana. Rhea has denied ever using drugs. In a January 2020 exchange, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda texted Rhea, “Hi, can you give Dipesh Rs 17,000 for 2 bags of weed? 1 for us & another for him & he will transfer it to us,” to which she replied, “Ya, we could.”

In April 2020, Dipesh texted Rhea, “Getting green for Rs 5K, 1 bag.” Rhea also asked Dipesh, “We currently have hash, right?” Dipesh is also reported to have texted Rhea, “One of my friends called me said his Peddy is gonna deliver it her in Bandra it is the same stuff we get from our ped.” Rhea texted, “Don’t get for now.”

In a November 2019 exchange between Rhea and her talent manager Jaya Saha, the actor reportedly thanked her for procuring certain substances for her. “So glad you’ve sent this,” Rhea texted Jaya, and Jaya asked, “Did it help at all?” “Yes calmed him down quite a bit,” Rhea wrote back.

Rhea’s lawyer has dismissed that she was using drugs. “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test,” he said in a statement. Responding to the messages, Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s family, said that it was ‘highly illegal’ for drugs to be administered to the late actor without his knowledge. He also denied that Sushant was a drug user. “Sushant was a fitness freak, someone who believed in yoga and meditation. He never did hard drugs or had such a clandestine lifestyle and consumption,” her lawyer had told Pinkvilla.

