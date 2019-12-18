e-paper
Rishi Kapoor leads Bollywood in paying tributes to Dr Shriram Lagoo, Uddhav Thackeray remembers Natsamrat

Shriram Lagoo died of age-related ailments in Pune on Tuesday. He is remembered for his work in Marathi play Natsamrat and films such as Pinjra, Ek Din Achanak, Gharonda and Lawaris.

bollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2019 09:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shriram Lagoo dies in Pune at 92.
Shriram Lagoo dies in Pune at 92.
         

Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo, called the ‘Natsamrat’ for his iconic Marathi play, died in Pune on Tuesday at the age of 92. A host of film celebrities and politicians poured their tributes for the late actor on Twitter.

Referring him as Dr Sahab, Rishi Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab.”

 

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a picture with the late actor on Twitter and wrote, “Saddened to hear demise of veteran actor Dr. #ShriramLagoo sir. He was great socialist and versatile actor, his contributions will always be remembered for his memorable roles in theatre & films. #OmShanti.”

 

Veteran actor Rohini Hattangadi, who was a colleague’s daughter for him, penned a tribute in Hindustan Times, revealing all that she learnt from him. She wrote, “I will also always remember how nothing affected him when he performed. Be it the audience disturbance, sound or just about anything. I once asked him how he concentrated and he replied, ‘It’s the audience’s loss, it doesn not affect me. I will continue to do what I do on stage.”

She also shared his one advice for her to excel in acting. He had told Rohini, “You are a good actor and now people will offer you good roles in commercial theatre. Be careful and choose wisely.”

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid tribute to the veteran figure. “The Marathi theatre has lost its beloved Natsamrat. There were many before him and there would be many after him, but there was nobody like him,” he wrote in his condolence message on Twitter.

Also read: Vishal Jethwa says preparing for his Mardaani 2 role of rapist was painful: ‘I used to lock myself up in my house for hours’

Thackeray mentioned Lagoo’s roles in the play Natsamrat and films such as Pinjra and Simhasan (in which Lagoo played a minister eyeing the CM’s post). “Dr Lagoo was a prolific reader, writer and also a prominent thinker. He expressed his view of social issues firmly. The people of Maharashtra will remember him forever,” he added.

