Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh pledge to donate organs on Doctor’s Day, say ‘no better gift than the gift of life’

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:37 IST

On the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh pledged to donate their organs. Both Genelia and Riteish shared their noble decision through a video that they posted on Instagram.

In the video, the two are seen talking about how they have been thinking about organ donation and how they believe that “the gift of life” is the greatest.

“Aaj 1st July ko hum ye kehna chahte hain aur aapko ye batana chaahte hain ki hum dono ne ek pledge liya hai (Today, on July 1 we want to tell you about something that we have pledged), we have decided to donate our organs,” said Riteish Deshmukh.

“Yes, we pledge have pledged to donate our organs and for us there’s no better gift than the gift of life,” Genelia added to Riteish’s statement.

The couple later in the video also urged people to take the route of organ donation as it is a suitable form of charity for them.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan lauded the couple for the decision. The Union Minister took to Twitter to share the video of the actors where they are seen taking the pledge to donate their organs and encouraging others to do so. “It feels so good when I see young actors like dynamic @Riteishd & beautiful @geneliad endorsing #organdonation,” tweeted Harsh Vardhan.

“I’m sure their involvement will reap rich dividends in sensitising the public towards this noble cause. @IMAIndiaOrg @FOGSIHQ @MoHFW_INDIA,” his tweet further read.

The lawmaker earlier in the day lauded the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of India for launching a mass campaign to spread awareness of organ donation.

(With HT inputs)

