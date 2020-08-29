Sachin Pilgaonkar: I have seen it myself how every Friday, the guest list of filmi parties would change

bollywood

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 11:59 IST

Having started his acting journey right from the age of four as a National Award-winning child artist, Sachin Pilgaonkar has spent 57 years in showbiz. Naturally, he’s privy to a lot of changes the entertainment industry has gone through over the years.

“Change is the only permanent thing in this world, and in the industry, it has been for the better and worse, it can’t be one way. You’re on a highway driving, is only your side of the road busy and not the other? It has to be both ways,” he quips.

What does he make of the nepotism and outsider- debate prevalent? He says all this would be discussed before too, just not in the same terms, “We all had to go through this, particularly me, who is not a star son. That does not mean I lost confidence in what I am. I started off as a child actor, then became director and writer too. I am yet to become somebody, which I have not done, I have not lost hope. I am confident about this, I am here to learn. The only difference is earlier I would learn from my seniors, now I am learning from my juniors.”

What hasn’t changed, however, is the fast pace of the industry, and how fates change every Friday here. Pilgaonkar, who has been a part of both Hindi and Marathi cinema majorly, says he has seen it all happen.

“I am a very observant guy. Film industry ki partiyaan bhi bauhaut hua karti thi. Every Friday, the guest would change, I have seen that with my own eyes, it’s not hidden from anybody in our industry. Everyone has a good and bad day, one has to be prepared for that. Our world for that matter, our industry is just a part of it. When we look at the world and see what is going on, it’s nobody’s fault, like tsunami, even today we talk about Hiroshima, the country was bombed. What was the people’s fault, they just belonged to one country. Even now (in the Covid-19 phase) people who are dying, it’s not their fault. These things happen, we are human beings, we have to face it. In front of all that, our industry’s so-called calamities, mishap, flops, failures are too small,” says the 63-year-old.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter