Home / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan helps Inaaya tie rakhi to Taimur as Soha Ali Khan looks on. See pics from their Raksha Bandhan festivities

Soha Ali Khan has shared lovely pictures from daughter Inaaya and nephew Taimur’s Raksha Bandhan celebration.

bollywood Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:09 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu ties rakhi to cousin Taimur Ali Khan.
Soha Ali Khan has shared a few adorable pictures from her family’s Raksha Bandhan’s celebrations and it shows her daughter Inaaya tying a rakhi on the wrist of her cousin Taimur, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. She captioned the post, “Happy rakshabandhan #timandinni.”

Both Taimur and Inaaya were twinning in white kurta-pajamas on the festival. The first picture shows Saif lending a helping hand to Inaaya who ties a rakhi on Taimur’s wrist. She is also seen applying a tilak on Taimur’s forehead. Soha is seen holding a puja plate in her hands as Inaaya performs the ceremony.

 

Earlier, Soha had shared a cute picture of the two kids playing together after the ceremony. “On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni,” she wrote in the caption.

Hindustantimes

Saif, Kareena and Taimur had then joined the Kapoor family for lunch. Kareena had shared pictures from the big get-together which had all from her cousin Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt to Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor.

The first picture shared by Kareena featured Saif, Ranbir, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others as they sat together on a couch while posing for the family picture. The second picture shows the Kapoor brood including her son Taimur, father Randhir and Alia in the frame.

 

Also read: Neeraj Kabi says instead of arguing about nepotism ‘raise your talent’: ‘There is no way that you will be eliminated’

In the post, the Jab We Met actor also shared an Instagram post of sister Karisma Kapoor. In the video, Karisma said she missed her brothers and sisters on the occasion. She says, “Happy Rakhi to all my brothers and sisters, missing you all today. Love you so much,” as she sends a flying kiss to them in the video. Along with the post, Kareena noted, “Family lunch. Miss you Lolo” (along with red heart emojis).

