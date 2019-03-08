Salman Khan celebrates Women’s Day with mothers Salma Khan and Helen, shares throwback pic

Actor Salman Khan has shared a very special post on Twitter to celebrate International Women’s Day. He shared a precious picture of his mother Salma Khan and stepmother Helen.

In the picture, Salman is seen getting hugs from the two very special ladies in his life. “#HappyWomensDay,” he captioned the post with a heart emoji. Salman’s fans also loved the picture. “Awwwwwe thats so sweet,” wrote a fan. “Maa to maa haoti hai, koi uska jagah nahi le sakta. Aapke to do maa hai MR. LUCKY (Mothers are irreplaceable and you have two of them,” wrote another.

Salman’s father Salim Khan married actor Helen in 1981. Salman shares a very friendly relationship with her and the two are spotted at various family events together.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor responds to being called ‘aunty’ on Twitter, says people think celebs have no feelings

Other stars who celebrates Women’s Day include Priyanka Chopra who shared her favourite quotes by a few of the most inspiring women in the world. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a special poem for his fans, ‘Ek ladki aisi jo bachpan mein badi hogai’. Akshay Kumar spent his day in Lucknow, joining a group of biker women as they drove around town on their bikes.

Dedicating this #InternationalWomensDay to my women squad, behind-the-scenes! #HappyWomensDay to all the wonderful women, for being awesome & simply being YOU. It never was & will never be a fight to prove which sex is better. It's all about the balance. A #BalanceForBetter ♀🧡 pic.twitter.com/tjp21djegJ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 8, 2019

Madhuri Dixit shared a special post for the women in her team, thanking them for their work. “Dedicating this #InternationalWomensDay to my women squad, behind-the-scenes! #HappyWomensDay to all the wonderful women, for being awesome & simply being YOU. It never was & will never be a fight to prove which sex is better. It’s all about the balance. A #BalanceForBetter,” she wrote in a tweet.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, “Women have always been the backbone of our society! It’s not about which sex is superior. It’s about equality and striking a #BalanceForBetter. Wishing all the ladies out there a very #HappyWomensDay.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 18:41 IST