Salman Khan meets a sea of fans in Indore as he shoots Dabangg 3, shares video

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is currently in Madhya Pradesh shooting for his upcoming film opposite Sonakshi Sinha, has shared a new video from the sets where he is seen waving to his fans. He also thanked cops in the post. Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Dabangg 3 is third in the hit franchise of Dabangg films. Salman and Sonakshi have played lead roles in all the films.

Sharing the video, Salman tweeted, “Namaste, Salaam Alaikum, Hello and a big thank you to all my fans & the police of #madhyapradesh #maheshwar #dabangg3 @PDdancing @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi” Salman is seen waving to a crowd at the banks of Narmada river. He is wearing the same blue shirt and jeans that he was spotted wearing in videos where he is shooting for the film’s title song. A few cops are seen accompanying him and saffron-coloured flags wave in the background as the crowd cheers for Salman.

Videos of Salman shooting on the banks of Narmada recently surfaced online and the actor was seen wearing his signature Chulbul Pandey aviators and sporting a moustache, dancing as Sukhwinder Singh croons ‘Apni maujein hain, aazaad parinde hain’ in the background. The foreground shows the river with sadhus taking a dip in the water.

Salman and team headed for Indore, the star’s birthplace earlier last week to start shooting for Dabangg 3. The film is being produced by Arbaaz Khan and also stars Kannada actor Sudeep as the antagonist. Salman and Sonakshi reprise their roles of Chulbul Pandey and his wife Rajjo in the film.

Meanwhile, Salman has completed Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif. Bharat is set to hit theatres on June 5. Sonakshi, on the other hand, is promoting her upcoming release, Kalank that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 09:04 IST