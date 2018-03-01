 Salman Khan’s Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar scouts for locations in London | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Salman Khan’s Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar scouts for locations in London

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Thursday tweeted a series of photographs from there.

bollywood Updated: Mar 01, 2018 17:45 IST
Salman Khan’s Bharat will release on Eid, 2019.

London is blanketed by snow, but the team of Bollywood film Bharat is undeterred in scouting for locations to shoot.

“Snowed down London from ‘beast from the east’, but work on ‘Bharat’ continues. Some pictures of location scout, 200 year old port,” Zafar captioned the image.

Bharat will release on Eid 2019.

The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.

