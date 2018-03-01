Salman Khan’s Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar scouts for locations in London
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Thursday tweeted a series of photographs from there.bollywood Updated: Mar 01, 2018 17:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
London is blanketed by snow, but the team of Bollywood film Bharat is undeterred in scouting for locations to shoot.
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Thursday tweeted a series of photographs from there.
“Snowed down London from ‘beast from the east’, but work on ‘Bharat’ continues. Some pictures of location scout, 200 year old port,” Zafar captioned the image.
Bharat will release on Eid 2019.
Snowed down London from " beast from the east" , but work on #Bharat continues . Some pictures of location scout , 200 year old port. pic.twitter.com/rx95uWEyGb— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 1, 2018
Work begins on #Bharat in freezing london , home for some days , may god bless us all. pic.twitter.com/lpouj8xiz0— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 19, 2018
The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.