Sanjana Sanghi ‘can’t smile any wider’ as IMDb declares her top breakout star of 2020

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 16:33 IST

Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut in a leading role with Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, has topped IMDb’s list of breakout stars in Indian streaming content this year. She called it a ‘surreal’ feeling and took to Instagram to thank the audience.

Posting pictures of herself grinning widely, Sanjana wrote, “Can’t smile any wider, and can’t stop smiling either! @imdb @imdbpro : THANKYOU for this immense honour . Being declared your No 1 Breakout Star of the Year is so surreal.”

“To the best audiences in the world, this is first yours and then mine. Literally, since this recognition is entirely audience generated. YOU made it all happen! So grateful for all the incredible geniuses I have the privilege of working with who recognise potential in me that I could never see in myself. Here’s to telling stories forever, working even harder and being better everyday,” she added.

Sanjana topped the list released by IMDb and was followed by Isha Talwar, Harshita Gaur, Swastika Mukherjee and Aahana Kumra. Shreya Dhanwanthary, who was seen in Hansal Mehta’s critically-acclaimed series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, occupied the sixth place on the list. Tripti Dimri, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nithya Menen and Niharika Lyra Dutt rounded up the top ten.

Currently, Sanjana is shooting for Kapil Verma’s Om: The Battle Within, in which she is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Expressing her excitement about the film, she had said in a statement, “Getting to delve into the action genre so early on, is something I view as an absolute honour and have immense gratitude for my producers, Ahmed Khan, Zee Studios and my director Kapil for the potential they have seen in me being able to pull off such a unique part in our film. After exploring many scripts and possibilities for a while, Om felt just right since it was the spectrum jump I was looking for in terms of throwing myself into an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner being executed in a never-seen-before way that is going to present me with new and exciting challenges.”

