Sanjay Dutt lends support to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s anti-drug campaign

Sanjay Dutt, whose struggles with drug addiction were dramatised in the film Sanju, has lent his support to an anti-drug campaign.

bollywood Updated: Feb 10, 2019 19:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indian Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt during the wedding reception party of actress Priyanka Chopra and US musician Nick Jonas in Mumbai.(AFP)

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been vocal about his battle with drug addiction, is supporting an anti-drug campaign that aims to eliminate drug addiction.

Dutt on Sunday took to social media to announce his support to spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's #DrugFreeIndia campaign.

"I always wanted to do something to uproot drug addiction from India. The #DrugFreeIndia campaign is a step towards that! Because of my personal experiences, it's a cause very close to my heart and I want to help the youth of our country," he wrote.

Sanjay's struggle with drugs is even captured in his biopic Sanju, in which actor Ranbir Kapoor essays his role.

Apart from the Munna Bhai MBBS actor, celebrities such as Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Badshah and Varun Sharma have lent support to the anti-drug campaign, which will be launched on February 18 in Chandigarh.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 19:54 IST

