Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor twins with cousin Khushi Kapoor in an identical dress

The Kapoor brothers including Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor keep close and so do their kids. Sanjay’s daughter Shanaya, too, shares a very good bond with her cousins Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and is often seen joining them at parties and events. Actor Sanjay recently shared a picture of his daughter Shanaya Kapoor and niece Khushi Kapoor calling them ‘sisters’.

The actor shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, “#twinning #sisters @khushi05k @shanayakapoor02.” The two cousins can be seen dressed in exactly similar black and white dresses in the picture.

Actor Suniel Shetty loved the pic and commented, “BEAUTIFUL,” to the post.

Shanaya is currently working as an assistant director on Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film – the Gunjan Saxena biopic. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, she will be learning the ropes of filmmaking before her big acting debut in 2020.

Sanjay had made the announcement on Instagram in February. He had shared a picture of himself along with Shanaya and captioned it, “All the best Shanaya #newbeginnings #newjourney.”

Maheep had also shared a picture of a younger Shanaya posing with Sanjay and wrote along with it, “My baby’s gone to Lucknow for 2 weeks #MissYouAlready #AssistantDirectorsLife #LoveYou @shanayakapoor02 #ProudMama,”

Shanaya has been following in the footsteps of her actor cousins: Sonam and Arjun, who started in films as assistant directors before making their acting debut. While Sonam assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Black, Arjun assisted Nikkhil Advani on Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Meanwhile, Khushi is yet to announce her film debut. Her actor sister Janhvi made a successful Bollywood debut with Dhadak which went on to cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. She is currently working on the Gunjan Saxena biopic. While there is no news of Khushi entering films, Karan Johar had named her among the star kids who will make their debut in 2019 on chat show No Filter Neha. On being asked about the same, Karan had said, “Mizaan is going to be amazing, he is a potential big star and a great dancer. And Khushi perhaps, she is gorgeous and lovely.”

