Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Mishra’s entry for ‘Me At 20’ trend is epic, watch him do the barati dance

Sanjay Mishra’s entry for ‘Me At 20’ trend is epic, watch him do the barati dance

Check out the video in which Sanjay Mishra can be seen dancing at a wedding ceremony-- doing exactly what most people do on such occasions.

bollywood Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjay Mishra in still from his throwback video that he shared online.
Sanjay Mishra in still from his throwback video that he shared online.
         

Actor Sanjay Mishra has shared a throwback video in which he is seen doing the typical ‘baraati’ dance at a wedding ceremony. Sanjay decided to join the popular trend on social media where people post pictures and videos of themselves when they were 20 years old.

In the video Sanjay tweeted, he can be seen grooving to the music at a wedding ceremony. Dressed in a colourful shirt and white trousers, Sanjay moves just the way non-dancers do at most Indian wedding processions. The video ends with what appears to be a clip from a more recent film in which an old Sanjay is seen moving to similar music.  

Posting the video, Sanjay tweeted, “Tab bhi naachte the, ab bhi naachte hain. Music bhi wahi hai, Bus chaal badal gai hai.(I used to dance earlier and I still do, The music remains the same, only steps have changed.). Watch till the end. Thank you Kavita didi and Naresh Gaur for this video.”

Also read: Kanika Kapoor shares her truth on coronavirus diagnosis, receiving hate: ‘Negativity thrown at a person does not change reality’

Sanjay was recently seen in Kaamyaab in which he played the titular role of a struggling actor, a character actor who finally gets his due with a lead role in a movie. It also featured Deepak Dobriyal alongside Sanjay. Currently, he is seen on the 2001 show Office Office which is being rerun amid the lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about his favourite moments from the shooting days of his 2001 show, Sanjay recently told IANS, “Shuklaji (his character) spitting Paan is in itself a really memorable moment. I had to eat so many Paans for that character. Apart from this, we all would eagerly look forward to the lunch time on the sets. Everyone, including our director Rajiv Mehra, would bring food from their home and we all used to be excited to taste each other’s food.”

