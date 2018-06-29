 Sanju celeb review is out and Bollywood is floored by Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani film. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
  • Friday, Jun 29, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 29, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sanju celeb review is out and Bollywood is floored by Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani film. See pics

After Sanju special screening, Bollywood celebs were left mighty impressed with Ranbir Kapoor’s acting and Rajkumar Hirani’s film full of heart.

bollywood Updated: Jun 29, 2018 10:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, has moved Bollywood. Celebs want you to go and watch this Rajkumar Hirani film now.
Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, has moved Bollywood. Celebs want you to go and watch this Rajkumar Hirani film now.(Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju hits theatres on Friday and just days before the audience tests its mettle, the makers held a special screening in Mumbai for Bollywood stars and the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is receiving a lot of love. Sanjay Dutt, the man whose life will unravel before the world in Sanju, watched it with reel Sanjay, Ranbir Kapoor, and director Rajkumar Hirani, as did Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, among others.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna, besides Ranbir.

Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh was bowled over by Hirani’s film and took to Twitter to express her love: “Just watched sanju! It’s such a beautiful and a touching film. I am completely blown!!! Raju sir and Ranbir together have created something out of this world. Ranbir is just so amazing!!! Uff! #sanju #ranbirkapoor #RajuHirani.”

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi wrote on Twitter, “Just saw #Sanju..totally moved..a remarkable film..salute to #RajKumarHirani #AbhijatJoshi..#RanbirKapoor excels..a surprisingly versatile performance by #VickyKaushal..love and dua’s for my brother @duttsanjay..high time people hear your side of the story..kuch toh log kahen ge.”

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai tweeted, “Go and watch #Sanju to experience real Sanjay Dutt on screen superbly performed by my favourite actor #Ranbir kapoor bringing real character alive: A heart touching film brilliantly narrated n directed by raju Congratulations @rajuhirani @abhijatj904 @ChopraVidur 4 superhit .”

Divya Khosla Kumar tweeted, “Very rarely does a film touch ur heart deep dwn & leave u speechless with overflowing emotions. A film put together so remarkably. Kudos to d team🙌🏻 #Sanju @RajkumarHirani @VVCFilms #RanbirKapoor #SanjayDutt @vickykaushal09 @SirPareshRawal @sonamakapoor @AnushkaSharma @deespeak.”

Check out pictures and videos from the special screening:

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor attended the Sanju screening. (Viral Bhayani)
Ranbir’s cousin Aadar Jain was at the Sanju screening too. (Viral Bhayani)
Ranbir Kapoor reaches for the Sanju screening. (Viral Bhayani)

Sanju Snapped at the movies today #ranbirkapoor #instadaily @manav.manglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Rajkumar Hirani And Ranbir Kapoor at #sanju #movie #screening #mumbai

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

As per reports, the film has opened to 50-55% occupancy in theatres and is likely to make a bumper opening collection of Rs 30 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood