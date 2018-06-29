Sanju celeb review is out and Bollywood is floored by Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani film. See pics

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju hits theatres on Friday and just days before the audience tests its mettle, the makers held a special screening in Mumbai for Bollywood stars and the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is receiving a lot of love. Sanjay Dutt, the man whose life will unravel before the world in Sanju, watched it with reel Sanjay, Ranbir Kapoor, and director Rajkumar Hirani, as did Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, among others.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna, besides Ranbir.

Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh was bowled over by Hirani’s film and took to Twitter to express her love: “Just watched sanju! It’s such a beautiful and a touching film. I am completely blown!!! Raju sir and Ranbir together have created something out of this world. Ranbir is just so amazing!!! Uff! #sanju #ranbirkapoor #RajuHirani.”

Just watched sanju! It's such a beautiful and a touching film. I am completely blown!!! Raju sir and Ranbir together have created something out of this world. Ranbir is just so amazing!!! Uff! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #sanju #ranbirkapoor #RajuHirani — fatima sana shaikh (@fattysanashaikh) June 28, 2018

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi wrote on Twitter, “Just saw #Sanju..totally moved..a remarkable film..salute to #RajKumarHirani #AbhijatJoshi..#RanbirKapoor excels..a surprisingly versatile performance by #VickyKaushal..love and dua’s for my brother @duttsanjay..high time people hear your side of the story..kuch toh log kahen ge.”

Just saw #Sanju..totally moved..a remarkable film..salute to #RajKumarHirani #AbhijatJoshi..#RanbirKapoor excels..a surprisingly versatile performance by #VickyKaushal..love and dua’s for my brother @duttsanjay..high time people hear your side of the story..kuch toh log kahen ge — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 28, 2018

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai tweeted, “Go and watch #Sanju to experience real Sanjay Dutt on screen superbly performed by my favourite actor #Ranbir kapoor bringing real character alive: A heart touching film brilliantly narrated n directed by raju Congratulations @rajuhirani @abhijatj904 @ChopraVidur 4 superhit .”

Go and watch #Sanju to experience real Sanjay Dutt on screen superbly performed by my favourite actor #Ranbir kapoor bringing real character alive: A heart touching film brilliantly narrated n directed by raju Congratulations @rajuhirani @abhijatj904 @ChopraVidur 4 superhit 🎥 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) June 29, 2018

Divya Khosla Kumar tweeted, “Very rarely does a film touch ur heart deep dwn & leave u speechless with overflowing emotions. A film put together so remarkably. Kudos to d team🙌🏻 #Sanju @RajkumarHirani @VVCFilms #RanbirKapoor #SanjayDutt @vickykaushal09 @SirPareshRawal @sonamakapoor @AnushkaSharma @deespeak.”

Check out pictures and videos from the special screening:

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor attended the Sanju screening. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir’s cousin Aadar Jain was at the Sanju screening too. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor reaches for the Sanju screening. (Viral Bhayani)

As per reports, the film has opened to 50-55% occupancy in theatres and is likely to make a bumper opening collection of Rs 30 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more