Sara Ali Khan as a bride is a mirror image of mom Amrita Singh, see pic

Sara Ali Khan as a bride is a mirror image of mom Amrita Singh, see pic

Sara Ali Khan, who saw the release of his film Love Aaj Kal, walked the ramp for designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in Delhi recently.

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 11:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Ali Khan shared a collage of pictures where she and mom Amrita Singh are seen dressed as brides.
Sara Ali Khan shared a collage of pictures where she and mom Amrita Singh are seen dressed as brides.(Instagram)
         

Actor Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp for designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla on Sunday in Delhi. Pictures and videos from the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour show her as a bride. Sara too shared a collage with her mother, suitably dressed in white.

Sharing the picture, Sara wrote: “Like mother, like daughter.” In the collage, Sara can be sitting exactly the way her mother is sitting and the picture’s setting too is similar. While Sara is dressed in a beautiful and heavily embellished lehenga choli, Amrita is a vision in white embellished outfit, perhaps an elaborate salwar kameez. Sara looks stunning in a pink, gold and black combination.

 

Sara’s latest film, Love Aaj Kal, released this Friday, mostly to negative reviews. The Hindustan Times review said, ”Love Aaj Kal is a film that’s for the millennials only because it’s a modern day love story but even then, it needed a way better treatment. Watch it maybe if you get free couple tickets and have no better V-Day plans with your significant other.”

 

 

Sara and Kartik’s film opened well at the box office but seems to have tanked by day 3. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made Rs 12.40 crore on day 1 but by the time Sunday arrived, the film’s showing had begun to suffer. On Sunday, it made Rs 8.10 crore (with Saturday collections of Rs 8.01 crore).

Sara, meanwhile, has been shooting for her next film, remake of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. In the film, she has been paired with Varun Dhawan. The film has been shot in Bangkok and Mumbai.

The actor will also star in another film titled Atrangi Re, also starring Akshay Kumar and Tamil actor Dhanush. The film will be directed by Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai.

