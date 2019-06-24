Sara Ali Khan teases Kartik Aaryan behind the scenes of Love Aaj Kal 2 in Shimla. See pics

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Their photos and videos from the picturesque location prove the two are making the most of the opportunity. Now a new video showing them having fun in between shots has surfaced online.

A new video shared on their fanpages shows Kartik enjoying a hot cup of tea and Sara starts teasing him by asking him, “Show us how do you drink a good cup of tea?” Others also join her and ask him that if he doesn’t like the tea, they can get another one made specially for him. To this, he replies coyly, “No, no its very good.” Sara also teases him by asking him repeatedly to have poha.

Both Kartik and Sara can be seen wearing traditional Himachali caps in the video. While Kartik is in casuals, Sara is in a purple salwar kurta. More pictures of the two enjoying their time at the tourist destination have surfaced on the web.

A few days ago, pictures of them walking near the Mall Road with their faces covered had gone viral. While Sara had covered her face with her red dupatta, Kartik used a scarf to hide his face from fans.

They were spotted at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Shimla and looked excited. They couldn’t stop smiling and laughing as they got clicked by the paparazzi. Kartik will be seen in different looks in the film. He has been spotted as a moustached middle-aged man as well as a young clean-shaven school boy on the sets of the film.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan blend in with Shimla locals, wear Himachali caps in new pic. See here

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is a sequel of Love Aaj Kal that starred Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 19:55 IST