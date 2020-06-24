Saroj Khan’s son confirms she is ‘recuperating’ in hospital, has tested negative for Covid-19: Kunal Kohli

bollywood

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has shared a health update about veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who was hospitalised on Saturday after she complained of breathlessness. He wrote on Twitter that he spoke with her son, choreographer Raju Khan, who said that she was recovering well.

“Spoke to #RajuKhan just now.Son of #SarojKhan,He said Masterji is doing better & is recuperating. She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless. No covid.She’s better now.He thanks everyone for their prayers & wishes.We hope & pray our beloved Masterji is home soon,” the director tweeted.

A source close to Saroj’s family revealed to PTI that she was taken to Guru Nanak Hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Saturday. The mandatory Covid-19 test done at the hospital showed a negative result.

“She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two,” the insider said.

Saroj, who began working as a background dancer at the age of three, got her first break as an independent choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974. The three-time National Award winner has been credited with choreographing over 2000 songs, including iconic numbers such as Hawa Hawai from Mr India (1987), Ek Do Teen from Tezaab (1988), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992) and Dola Re Dola from Devdas (2002). She last choreographed Madhuri Dixit in the song Tabaah Ho Gaye from Karan Johar’s production Kalank in 2019.

