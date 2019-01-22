Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s smoulder wins Farah Khan’s star-studded throwback pic. See it here

Filmmaker Farah Khan has shared a star-studded throwback picture, featuring actors Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan. The image is from a New Year’s party from 2003, and shows the actors sitting in a tuk tuk.

“Tuesday throwback!! New year s eve,” Farah captioned the picture, which also includes herself and Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri, squeezed in between the two stars. “Only in Koh Samoi could @iamsrk @hrithikroshan @gaurikhan travel in a TukTuk,” Farah continued, and pointed out that two others - Kaajal Anand and Uday Chopra - were also in the same tuk tuk, although not on camera.

The photo shows Hrithik wearing a white vest, while Shah Rukh can be seen in a long-sleeved T-shirt. SRK and Hrithik played brothers in the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, directed by Karan Johar.

Farah had previously posted a different picture from the same New Year’s trip, on Hrithik’s birthday on January 10. She’d captioned the picture, which showed the two of them dancing on the beach, with, “When v would dance with random strangers on the beaches of Koh samoi.. (new years eve 2003) lov u @hrithikroshan happy birthday !♥ #duggu.”

Farah made her directorial debut, Main Hoon Na, with SRK in the lead. She reunited with Shah Rukh in Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. Hrithik will next be seen in Super 30, which was pushed from its Republic Day release date to 26 July.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 14:48 IST