Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai, Taapsee Pannu attends Mulk trailer launch. See pics

Bollywood actors were busy as always on Monday. The trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor-starrer Mulk was launched in Mumbai.

While Rishi was away in Paris for a vacation with his family, Taapsee, director Anubhav Sinha and Rajat Kapoor attended the event.

Taapsee Pannu was seen at the launch in a black and grey salwar-sari suit. She kept the look simple. She plays the role of a lawyer in Mulk. Rajat Kapoor was also present at the event. Anubhav Sinha was also present at the launch. Team Mulk spoke to the press at the launch event.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan returned from his vacation in Europe with his sister. His family, it seems, is still in Europe.

Others who were spotted at the airport included Malaika Arora. She was the picture of chic as always. Julie 2 actor Raai Laxmi was spotted at the airport and so was Malaika Arora.

Actor Urvashi Rautela returned to Mumbai from Indore.

