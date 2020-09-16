e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor has hilarious comeback for brother Ishaan Khatter’s comment, Akshay Kumar pens appreciation post for son Aarav

Shahid Kapoor has hilarious comeback for brother Ishaan Khatter’s comment, Akshay Kumar pens appreciation post for son Aarav

From Shahid Kapoor giving a hilarious reply to brother Ishaan Khatter’s comment on his post to Akshay Kumar’s note for son Aarav on his 18th birthday, here are top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

bollywood Updated: Sep 16, 2020 10:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are top 5 entertainment news stories.
Here are top 5 entertainment news stories.
         

Here are top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Happy birthday Nick Jonas: When he revealed why he did not kiss Priyanka Chopra on their first date, left her ‘upset’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story is every bit a millennial romance, which began when he slid into her DMs in 2016. When he first saw her at an Oscars after-party in 2017, he got down on one knee and gushed about her in front of a room full of people.

(Read full story here)

Akshay Kumar celebrates son Aarav’s 18th birthday with throwback pic: ‘Now you’re taller, more handsome than me’

Actor Akshay Kumar found just the perfect throwback picture to post on the 18th birthday of his son, Aarav. Akshay took to Twitter to share a picture of Aarav and himself celebrating Holi. The photo shows Akshay holding Aarav in his arms and both of them are seen drenched in colours of Holi.

(Read full story here)

Taapsee Pannu: ‘Do you want Rhea Chakraborty to go to jail or the culprit?’

Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that even though she does not know Rhea Chakraborty personally, she must speak against the treatment the latter has received in the media. Taapsee believes that many has branded Rhea the culprit behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before the court can pass its judgement.

(Read full story here)

Shahid Kapoor has hilarious reply to Ishaan Khatter’s compliment, asks ‘did you just spit on me’

Shahid Kapoor reminisced about what it feels like to be in front of a camera. The actor took to Instagram to share a selfie and quipped, “So that’s what it feels like to be in front of a camera.” He has been self-isolating with his family since the Jersey shoot was halted in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Read full story here)

Dia Mirza lauds Jaya Bachchan’s speech, says ‘vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable’

Dia Mirza expressed support for Jaya Bachchan, who spoke in Parliament about the alleged defamation of the film industry by some of its members. In a tweet, Dia reminded that people of the film fraternity have always played their part in giving back to society and helped governments.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

