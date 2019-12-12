e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Shahid Kapoor praises Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana on actors’ roundtable. Watch video for their reactions

Shahid Kapoor loved Ranveer Singh’s role in Gully Boy and Ayushmann Khurrana’s body of work. He talked about it on Rajeev Masand’s annual actors’ roundtable.

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 14:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shahid Kapoor got a kiss from Ranveer Singh at Star Screen Awards.
         

Actor Shahid Kapoor is envious of the film choices of both Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana. The actors will soon be seen together in Rajeev Masand’s annual actors’ roundtable, a snippet for which was shared on Twitter on Thursday. This year’s roundtable also includes actors Vijay Varma of Gully Boy and Akshaye Khanna of Section 375.

When the actors were asked about the kind of film they wished they would be offered more, Shahid was the first one to respond. “I think all of us sitting here must be dying to do a genre the other one has done at some point and be like, ‘I love that! Why didn’t I get that?’ I would love to do a film about a rap star coming up from Dharavi. That’s such an amazing space. I would love to play a Moin, I would love to do what he (Ayushmann) has done in most of his films,” Shahid said.

When Ayushmann asked him if he would play a man with erectile dysfunction, Shahid said, “Why not?” However, he agreed that it took guts on Ayushmann’s part to be the first one to play such a role.

Shahid spoke further about Ranveer’s role in Gully Boy and how he was so impressed that he sang his own songs. “Like I love the fact that when he is doing his performances, he is actually rapping that sh*t. Coz I hate the fact that somebody else has sung it. I feel like a faker,” he said.

Watch the video here:

 

In the same video, Ayushmann talked about how he was in talks to play Diljit Dosanjh’s character from Udta Punjab but was rejected for the role. Ranveer said he wants to star in a ‘slick actioner’ for a change. He said that Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War is a slick actioner and he is planning to catch it soon.

On Sunday’s Star Screen Awards, Ranveer posed with Shahid at the red carpet and even gave him a kiss. Ending rumours of a discord after 2018’s Padmaavat. Shahid had admitted to feeling “like an outsider” on the sets of film, while Ranveer responded in another interview that he tried his best to make him feel at home.

