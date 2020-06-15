Shamita Shetty shares battle with depression after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘It feeds on every part of your soul’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 15:03 IST

The tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide sent shockwaves through the nation and triggered an important discussion on mental health. Shamita Shetty opened up on her battle with depression and urged everyone going through the same to seek help instead of trying to fight it alone.

“Depression..anyone of us can go through it...recognise it..accept it..n reach out for help in whichever way you can!! It can pull you into a very dark place, where hope n happiness don’t exist.. it tries to break u.. it feeds on every part of ur soul.. everything hurts, you become your own worst enemy in this dark terrible world..it becomes ur reality!! The world we live in doesn’t know ur journey.. yet it’s so prompt to judge! To hate! Waiting to pull u down!! U fall in the eyes of ur own goals n expectations n u start to judge urself ,then..u MAKE ur reality a dark one! But none of that matters as this is your journey n urs alone !!!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Shamita said that it took her some time to come to terms with her own depression. “I know the pain because I’ve been through it.. it took me a while to recognise and accept it..to muster up courage, look it right in the eyes n say I’m stronger than you .. n I will beat you! I don’t know why I felt like writing this today .. I feel like this world is changing, so much is happening around us that is changing us , but let this phase make us stronger not weaker,” she wrote.

Also read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home

Advising everyone going through depression to seek help, Shamita said that overcoming the dark phase makes a person ‘bloody strong’. She wrote, “U have to seek help with depression..don’t try n fight this alone.. reach out! Know that there are ppl out there who have been through everything ur going through.. Reach out to ur loved ones, seek psychiatric help.. n fight it! N when u do, let me tell u this from experience.. it makes u a bloody strong person! U learn to value n love urself and ur relationships more.. u really understand what truely matters n what is not worth even contemplating, let alone affect ur soul!”

“People say u never know ur strengths until u face ur struggles. Life is a blessing, we need to recount all those memories that brought us joy, brought a smile to our face. Recount all the difficult times that you conquered in your past and you will realise that no situation is too difficult to overcome !!! We all have inner strength to take on anything that this world throws at us, we just have to channelise it and confront it head on !!!!” she added.

Shilpa Shetty lauded her sister Shamita for coming out with her own story. “My brave warrior @shamitashetty_official , my heart swells with pride with your strength and courage. Love you,” she wrote. Many of her followers also found strength and inspiration in her sister.

Earlier, on Sunday, Shamita paid tribute to Sushant with an Instagram post. Sharing a picture of him, she wrote, “Uve gone to a better place .. but this world lost you too soon #ripsushantsinghrajput.”

On Sunday, the Mumbai Police said in a statement that Sushant died by suicide and that no note has been found. Their investigation is currently underway. Reports suggest that the actor was battling depression for a while now.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more